"I've always been lucky enough to have good skin, even great skin, with an even skin tone and few blemishes, so my main concern is maintenance and moisture. When I’m dehydrated, my skin is the first to show it, so keeping it hydrated and balanced is key."30I don't wash my face in the morning, since I don't want to dry out my skin any further. I use my Pixi Glow Tonic , a product I singlehandedly attribute to the excellence of my skin for keeping it plump and juicy, and then follow up with a vitamin C . I'm loving the MARA Vitamin C, but my other go-to's include Common Heir and Murad's . I'm admittedly a Vitamin C snob, and know not all of them are built alike. I follow that with a hyaluronic acid, right now I'm using the Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum . I just love to get a last burst of hyaluronic acid with my vitamin C. Then moisturizer — I always love a thick, juicy girl in the winter, something ingrained in me from stealing my parents' Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream in my teenage years, but I'm really loving this one from Matter of Fact. Finish it up with eye cream and sunscreen. The Black Girl Sunscreen truly has no right to be as good as it is, and I will use it over and over again. Bathe me in it, ya know? I finish up with the KosasSport Lip Balm , which is the closest I'll ever get to sports.