"Today, SkinCeuticals remains rooted in science, and C E Ferulic continues to be the gold standard in topical antioxidant care in the physician community," says Fair. Ask a dermatologist — any dermatologist, no matter their specialty or even their brand affiliation — which products they not only recommend to their patients, but also use on their own board-certified faces. It is not an exaggeration to say that, nine times out of ten, they will tell you that they use C E Ferulic every morning. "It's one of the most potent and stable antioxidants available," says Elizabeth Tanzi, MD.