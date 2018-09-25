The Beauty Editor's Secret To Glowing Skin

Also in the mix: cold-pressing techniques which eschew typical heat methods used to extract ingredients and result in better stabilization; powder and pearl encapsulation, also geared to help extend stability; time-released products; and concentrated formulas that shoot up into 30% potency, something that may be useful to nicotine addicts. “My feeling is that 10-20% vitamin C used daily in the morning and in the evening is quite good,” Dr. Graf says, adding, "Cigarette smokers lose more vitamin C than non-smokers. So smoking is terrible for many reasons, but if someone is unable to stop smoking, they should use an even higher concentration of 20 to 25% vitamin C.”