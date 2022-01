Smashbox’s New Primers Gave Me The Skin Of A Baby Angel

If you know anything about beauty, you know that Smashbox kind of changed the game with the Photo Filter primer, and when Smashbox announced they were launching the new Photo Finish Silkscreen Primers , I was skeptical. Why reinvent the wheel when you created the wheel itself? But again, I was proven very wrong because y’all: I am not joking when I say these primers gave me the skin of a baby angel touched by the lips of my lord and savior Audra McDonald herself. I have never thought of “canvas-like” skin as a compliment, but after weeks of using these primers and trying them out, my makeup has been unstoppable. I’ve been lucky enough to go my entire life with great skin, but somehow this primer made me look ethereal and flawless, and my makeup lasted all day. So like, not only did I look great, but it actually did what it needed to do, which is all I ask for in a product!