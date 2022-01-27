Smashbox’s New Primers Gave Me The Skin Of A Baby Angel

I’m always looking for ways to integrate my skin-care routine further into my makeup, and here comes Smashbox, somehow reading my mind. I once got on a Zoom after only using a mix of the hydrating primer and the glow primer because I am bad at time management, and the person on the other end of the call interrupted me at one point to say “I am so sorry, I need to ask what you’ve done to make your skin look like that.” My coworker, Lexy, begged for the link when I posted a photo on Instagram. This primer is the closest I’ve ever come to influencing. Sometimes, the people who changed the game have to do it again. And Smashbox succeeded here, in abundance.

