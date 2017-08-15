Raise your hand if you watched The Hills (don't be ashamed, now). Real fans can probably remember an early scene in which Audrina Patridge dutifully manned the front desk at Smashbox Studios... before Lo Bosworth landed a similar gig years later. That same space is where Lauren Conrad organized a photoshoot for her first "big girl" job at People's Revolution. Even if we only saw bits and pieces of the studio on TV, Smashbox seemed like the dopest place to work.
But Smashbox is way more than just a backdrop for scripted reality shows (and, for the record, an insider at the brand said that those jobs were scripted, too!). The studio's eponymous makeup line has a rad backstory that most people don't already know. Read on to learn the best-kept secrets behind the coolest beauty brand in L.A.