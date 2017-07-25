Dreams may finally be coming true. It's been seven years since The Hills ended and fans have not quite had enough, yet — Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Lauren Conrad, and Audrina Patridge have all gone their separate ways. But now that they're all grown up, Patridge thinks they should have a little reunion.
The women all have one major thing in common: babies. Patridge has been married to Corey Bohan since 2016, and the pair have a gorgeous baby girl named Kirra. Lauren Conrad just gave birth to a son with husband William Tell, and both Heidi Montag and Whitney Port are currently pregnant. Patridge, in particular, is happy that they're all settled down.
"I feel like we're all, one after another, on the same page," she told E! News. "We're all on the same journey."
And she isn't opposed to a reunion show! "It'd be cool to get together as mothers and wives because we would have so much more in common than just guys and girl fights," she said.
Imagine a little talk show with these women and their kids; it'd be too cute. We won't get our hopes up yet, though. When asked if she has spoken to Conrad since she gave birth, it was unclear whether or not Conrad responded.
"I wrote her on Instagram, but I know when I had Kirra I took, at least, two months just to be with my baby..." she explained. "So, I'm hoping that she's really enjoying that with her new little boy."
So sweet. Glad to know she wishes well for her former co-stars! Since Spencer Pratt, Montag's husband and former Hills alum, said that he would be involved with the show again, we can't help but cross our fingers that it actually happens.
