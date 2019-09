Like many of her Hills co-stars, Heidi is pregnant, and she and her husband are ecstatic about starting the next chapter of their lives. (Though Heidi couldn't drink the champagne provided by the hotel, she did sip on H2rOse to celebrate, and enjoyed treats like mint cookie chocolate malt balls and gummy hearts from Bouquet Bar. ) When I meet them, the soon-to-be parents are onto the sweeter portion of the day: designing their own pastries, courtesy of Chris Ford of Butter Love & Hard Work, the executive pastry chef at the hotel. As they delicately pipe frosting and place raspberries on the tarts Heidi is eager to devour (Spencer is, sadly, on an elimination diet due to food allergies) I ask them all about their upcoming parenthood journey, their former life on The Hills, and whether they want to raise the next Chris Pratt.