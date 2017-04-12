Heidi & Spencer Pratt Are Expecting, Proving That There Really Was A Pact

There must have been something in the salty Laguna Beach water all those years ago, because three cast members from the MTV reality show are now expecting children. So far, Laguna Beach stars Talan Torriero and Jason Wahler have announced upcoming babies, as well as The Hills star (and honorary member of the Laguna Beach empire) Whitney Port. At the epicenter of the former franchise's baby bonanza is Lauren Conrad herself, who shared a sonogram of her impending tot in January. Wednesday morning, Heidi Montag jumped on the bandwagon, announcing that she and husband Spencer Pratt are also expecting.
The couple, who have been married for eight years, recounted how they discovered the pregnancy in an interview with Us Weekly. The tale begins with Pratt discovering his wife "just standing there" one morning.
“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread,'" Pratt, 33, recalled. “Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant' — I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!"
Montag, 30, is due October 19, and she's currently knee-deep in research. "I have never been more excited," she explained. "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything."
The couple has always been clear that they want children. Throughout their notorious reality show villainy and various stunts (you'll recall that Montag once got 10 plastic surgeries in one day), the two have maintained what seems to be a healthy, loving relationship. Beyond their own television show and perhaps a crystal-selling empire, the one thing they seem to actively desire is a family. Pratt claimed that his wife has wanted a child since the day they met.
"She has planned and thought about this," he added. Montag herself has shared her desire to be a mother in multiple interviews. In September of 2016, the California native shared with Faithwire that she was hoping to get pregnant soon. Montag told Refinery29 in November that she and her husband have a name picked out for their child: Spider. When asked if Montag and Pratt would include their child in a reality television show of their own (à la Rob & Chyna), they seemed vaguely interested.
"I think anyone would [want a show of their own] but it's just, it's different. Maybe when we have a baby. We're not sure what [it would be], but, obviously we would like that, you know. We'll see," Montag told Refinery29.
For now, the couple is busy grappling with everyday pregnancy side effects, like cravings — Montag copped to loving salt-and-vinegar potato chips — and morning sickness. Pratt shared that he's been doing the dishes, too, although he needs to ramp up the whole doting husband thing.
"I need to step up the pampering game, though," Pratt said. "Baby, I owe you a massage and the best frozen dinner I can make!"
The two don't know the sex of the baby yet, but Montag admitted that she wants it to be a boy. (In the same breath, she divulged that she wants more than just one baby.) The real question, though, is if the baby will receive the name Montag shared in November. Should we be expecting a Spider Pratt in October? With these two, one never knows.
