Talan Torriero, once a notorious "ladies' man" on the MTV show, revealed on Monday that he and his wife are expecting. The Torrieros have been married since 2014 — he's come a long way from his Laguna Beach days.
Danielle Torriero (née Zuroski), posted a sonogram photo on Instagram, and her husband regrammed the image. "Baby Torriero coming mid October @talantorriero #13weeks," she captioned the shot, adding the baby and hug emoji.
Torriero added a similar caption to his wife's — it's clear that both of them are super pumped about expanding their family. "#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 @danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting," he wrote.
Fans were quick to offer well wishes for the happy couple in both of their Instagram comments. And more than a few fans noted that 2017 seems to be a big year for Laguna Beach pregnancies.
Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, are expecting their first child, too. Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, also announced in February that they're expecting. (And while she's not a Laguna Beach star, Hills alum Whitney Port is expecting a baby with her husband, Tim Rosenman, as well.)
Judging by the Instagram photos the couple has shared over the years, Torriero and his former Laguna Beach persona don't have much in common. He's known his wife since 2009, and they've been feeling the love for ages. Just look at this sweet post from 2013:
This proposal looks pretty cute, too.
In short, don't believe everything you see on reality TV (or judge anyone by their high school personality). Torriero is hardly a ladies' man; he's clearly a romantic at heart.
Now all we need is a new MTV show about all the Laguna Beach babies. That's totally possible, right?
