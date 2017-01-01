It looks like 2017 is already off to an exciting start for Lauren Conrad. Early on New Year’s Day, The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alumna announced that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child. In signature LC style, the post included a rosy filter, a perfect glitter-flecked manicure, and an ultrasound of the little bundle of joy. “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...” Conrad wrote. This seems like the perfect way to cap off a pretty amazing year for the reality-TV star turned fashion designer turned millennial lifestyle guru. In 2016, she celebrated her second wedding anniversary with a #twinning moment and finally explained that mascara-tear GIF that has become the stuff of internet legend — oh, BTW, she also attended the CFDA Awards, continued her über-successful collab with Kohl’s, and gave us all major envy with her Pinterest-perfect life. No news yet on Conrad’s due date, but we expect plenty of perfect baby bump posts to come.
