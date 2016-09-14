Tuesday, September 13 was Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell's wedding anniversary.
The reality star turned fashion designer and the Something Corporate guitarist turned lawyer met through mutual friends on Valentine's Day in 2012. Their wedding took place on the California coast two years ago.
She celebrated the occasion with a throwback Instagram photo. “Celebrating two wonderful years with my love today!” she wrote next to a picture from their wedding.
"I can’t believe that it’s been two years since William and I tied the knot!" she wrote in another post on Facebook. "Cheers to many more years." She shared a photo of them both wearing Hawaiian shirts and drinking tropical cocktails.
“I was never a person who was obsessed with the idea of marriage," Conrad told Redbook last year. "I mean, I love weddings. But, he’s the first person I ever thought I could marry.” D'aww.
