Lauren Conrad Already Has Our Halloween Costumes Beat

With every Kohl’s collection release, Pinterest-worthy photo shoot, and perfectly curated Instagram post, Lauren Conrad reminds us of how far she’s come from her MTV reality-star days. And when it comes to Halloween, though the entrepreneur still finds herself duking it with a Heidi, albeit with a different surname — the title of Queen of Halloween is often awarded to Heidi Klum (which, fair enough) — Conrad does give the supermodel a run for her money. While Klum’s costumes are transformative, the former Laguna Beach star opts for incredibly inventive groups. After all, she usually makes 'em herself, Martha Stewart-style.
Anticipation for 2016’s costume reveal was pretty evident: Her sneak-peek post received a cool 33.5k likes. History shows they're worth the wait, though — and this year is no exception. First up, Conrad had not one but two getups this Halloween. First, there's the DIY flapper look she revealed in an US Weekly spread. Then, this week, she finally unveiled how all that tulle would come together into a costume — a group one at that, for a motley crew of pastel-hued circus performers.
According to her website, Conrad was inspired by Valentino's star-studded sequin gown, which retails for nearly $18,000. Given that's probably way more than anyone should spend on a Halloween costume, she instead took the idea (and tulle) and reimagined the dress as a "pastel twist on regular circus-performer costumes." The outcome? A ballerina, mime, and tightrope-walking trio worthy of, well, 33.5k Instagram likes.
We’re hoping there’s even more Halloween inspiration to come from LC. In the meantime, though, let Conrad's 2016 costume guide your own outfit-planning in the slideshow ahead. Will she take the Halloween crown this year? It’s your move, Klum.
