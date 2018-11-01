Heidi Klum's Most Memorable Halloween Costumes

Halloween is still several weeks away, but you can bet that Heidi Klum's costume is well underway. The supermodel and TV personality would sooner vote for Trump than turn up to her annual Halloween soiree in a cape and mask hastily picked up at the CVS around the corner. Seriously. Hair and makeup effects people have won Oscars for doing less work.
It's anyone's guess as to how Klum will follow last year's XXX-rated Jessica Rabbit getup. This is a woman who has passed as a senior citizen, a robot, and a Hindu goddess, so really, the sky is the limit. She could turn up looking like the monster from Stranger Things, a dinosaur, or the Red Priestess in the middle of an aging transformation. We can't wait.
Klum is no doubt subjecting herself to body casts, prosthetic makeup, and fittings ahead of the big day. Until then, we're happy to look back at the bonkers costumes that have come and gone. These suckers must be destined for a museum exhibit one day, right?
Behold, some of Klum's most stunning creations.
