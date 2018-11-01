Skip navigation!
Heidi Klum
Beauty
37 Celebs Who Ditch Makeup On Their Day Off
by
Us
Entertainment
Heidi Klum's Most Memorable Halloween Costumes
Elena Nicolaou
Nov 1, 2018
Pop Culture
And Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween Costume Is...
Kaitlin Reilly
Nov 1, 2018
Pop Culture
It’s Not Even October & Heidi Klum Is Already Teasing Her Crazy Halloween Costume
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Sep 26, 2018
TV Shows
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Are Leaving
Project Runway
It is truly the end of an era: award-winning host Heidi Klum and beloved fashion mentor Tim Gunn are leaving Project Runway. But when one door closes,
by
Alejandra Salazar
Fashion
Why Hasn't Heidi Klum Ever Covered
Vogue
: An Invest...
Out of all of the hobbies out there assigned to little boys, when I was younger, I opted for something a little less gendered. Something a little
by
Landon Peoples
Beauty
The Secret To Lili Reinhart's AMAs Look Last Night Is $13
When Riverdale's Lili Reinhart hit the American Music Awards red carpet with a killer smoky eye and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink channeled Mad Max with her
by
Samantha Sasso
Entertainment
Heidi Klum Confirms Split From Millionaire Boyfriend
For the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling that Heidi Klum is no longer dating Vito Schnabel, and this weekend at the iHeartRadio Music Festival,
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
Project Runway
Will Use Models Up To Size 22 Next Season
Season 16 of Project Runway is by far the show's best yet and here's why. Apart from Tim Gunn pointing out that it's the series' sweet 16, he along with
by
Isis Briones
Pop Culture
Tim Gunn Slams
Project Runway
Judges As "Unprofessional ...
It's no big secret that Tim Gunn's been annoyed with Project Runway as of late. But in a new interview with New Zealand site Stuff, Gunn took direct aim
by
Meghan DeMaria
TV Shows
Did James Corden Go Too Far With His Nick Jonas Joke?
It's not really an awards show until the host makes a borderline-inappropriate joke. Okay, well that might not be true. But it sure seems to happen an
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Entertainment
Heidi Klum Fell While Singing "Santa Baby" & Recovered Like A Boss
Singing "Santa Baby" in a slinky evening gown and sky-high heels is harder than it looks, folks. Heidi Klum found that out the hard way during America's
by
Erin Donnelly
Sex
In Defense Of Having A Much Younger Boyfriend
My friends and family have always gotten giddy when I’ve told them about a new love interest. They want to hear all about him and how we met. And when I
by
Valentina Valentini
Pop Culture
Heidi Klum Has Choice Words For People Hating On Her Younger Boyf...
Heidi Klum doesn't care what you think about the younger man in her life. In the December issue of Ocean Drive, the former Victoria's Secret Angel
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
You Can't Afford Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume
There's no question that Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween costumes. The model and Project Runway judge wows every year with her well-crafted
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Sorry, But Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume Was Kind Of A Letdown
There are two things we've come to expect every Halloween. 1. We'll go to bed rueing the day candy corn was ever invented. 2. Heidi Klum will step out in
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
What In The Hell Is Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume This Year?
Today is September 8. We can all pretty much agree on that. But in Heidi Klum's world, it's basically Halloween. The supermodel is known for being the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Heidi Klum's Daughter Is Already A #Girlboss
Heidi Klum has her fingers in a lot of pies, as they say. She's a supermodel, TV personality, producer, spokesperson, and head of an eponymous brand
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Heidi Klum Just Gave Us A Major Hint About Her 2015 Halloween Cos...
Heidi Klum is notorious for going all out on Halloween, and it looks like this year will be no exception. While she's not telling the world what she's
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
US
Heidi Klum Says She Wasn't Calling Seal An Absentee Father In
Heidi Klum is on the November cover of Redbook, and as per the laws of monthly magazines, this week brought us a sneak peek of the cover, some images
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Update: Heidi Klum Pokes Fun At Donald Trump Diss
Update: Heidi Klum has responded to Donald Trump's rude rating of her appearance, poking fun at the diss in a new video shared on Twitter. Yes, that's a
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Update: Sia's New Music Video Was Actually Made By Heidi Klum
There's a new video out for Sia's "Fire Meet Gasoline" — but the song is actually just on loan to Heidi Klum. The supermodel used the just-released
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
News
Heidi Klum's Halloween Video Just Served All Of Y'all
Consider it our lot in life. No matter how much glue-gunning, face painting, or wig shopping you do, Heidi Klum is always (always!) going to win
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
The Celebrity Dos & Don'ts Of Halloween Costumes
The crippling pressure to find the most genius Halloween costume hits every October (right before the realization that your pumpkin treats habit is about
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
15 Celebs Who Do Halloween Right
Oh, celebrities. They already dress, work out, and break up consciously uncouple better than the rest of us. And, it turns out, they're giving us a major
by
Leeann Duggan
Entertainment News
Are Heidi Klum & Seal Back Together?
We don't know, are they? No, seriously, it appears it's time to start speculating — and possibly hoping — that one of the best couples of the
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Oprah, Lena Dunham, & Heidi Klum Are Enjoying The Best Thanksgivi...
You weren't the only one showing off photos of your homemade pumpkin pie and Aunt Susan's perfect turkey on Facebook and Instagram yesterday. There was no
by
Colleen Nika
Entertainment News
Heidi Klum Is One Hot Old Lady — For Halloween, Of Course
In case you didn't know, Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween — a Hallow-Queen, if we may be so bold. She's been everything from a Neanderthal to a
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
Heidi Klum Adds
America's Got Talent
Judge To Her Growin...
Just call her the hostess with the mostess — gigs, that is! The ringleader of the circuses that are Project Runway and Germany's Next Top Model just
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Celebrity Style
Heidi Klum Shows Major Thigh, Dances On Tables For Leno
While most women hang up their thigh-baring and cleavage-flaunting frocks as they near 40, Heidi Klum continues to include the ultra-revealing wares in
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Entertainment News
Halloween, Officially Canceled: Heidi Klum Pulls The Plug On Her ...
For us, Halloween and Heidi Klum just go together, and we were looking forward to seeing how Miss Klum would have celebrated her — and our —
by
Connie Wang
