There's no question that Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween costumes. The model and Project Runway judge wows every year with her well-crafted ensembles, whether she's turning herself into a very believable old lady or a voluptuous Jessica Rabbit — and, obviously, 2016 was no exception. Klum switched it up at her 17th annual Halloween bash by showing up with a squad of clones, prosthetically enhanced to look near-identical to the fashion icon. Want your own clones? It's going to cost you.
According to TooFab, turning unrelated ladies into your mirror image is no easy (or cheap) feat. Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance, the company who helped turn the clones into such a spitting image of Klum, revealed some secrets of the costume design. Ready to learn a thing or two about prosthetics?
"We initially took Heidi's Lifecast as a reference for the masks. Mike Fontaine and I sculpted and created the masks derived from that mold. We cast a thin rubbery urethane inside the molds making the thinnest masks possible, fitting over parts on Lifecasts of the models," says Marino of the process. "[The clones] wore the initial mask, [then we used] DermaFlage silicone to fill any gaps in the mask, and custom prosthetics over that to blend into the mask and their skin in the eye area and chin. Each girl wore up to 6 prosthetics, a wig, and eyebrows."
The complicated process created a wow-worthy Halloween costume for Klum, but it wasn't without a price. While Marino joked that Klum's costume cost a whopping $10 million bucks to create (Prosthetic Renaissance told TooFab they cannot give out specific price points) the actual price tag would likely be something the average person couldn't afford, either. Duplicating the same complicated process described above over and over again? Well, that's something only someone with Project Runway money could afford.
Want to create your own clone look? I recommend grabbing the friend you most closest resemble and rocking the same outfit next Halloween. Hopefully no one will notice you didn't pay the cost of a semester of college tuition on your costume.
