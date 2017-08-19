Project Runway Will Use Models Up To Size 22 Next Season

Season 16 of Project Runway is by far the show's best yet and here's why.
Apart from Tim Gunn pointing out that it's the series' sweet 16, he along with supermodel host Heidi Klum made the most incredible announcement during this week's premiere on Thursday. They kicked things off in the same they do every year, by pairing the designers with a model, only this time the contestants had something very special coming their way.
"This season you will be working with models of all sizes from 2 to 22," Gunn excitedly announced next to a row of all types of beautiful women. "I believe we should have done [it] already years and years and years ago," Klum admitted to Entertainment Tonight before the news was revealed. "So I’m happy though that now this season, we’re starting."
Models of ALL sizes will be working the runway this season on #ProjectRunway!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/5V0ohAxlyO— Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) August 17, 2017
If you think this new addition will throw the competitors off their game, think again: The 16-second teaser trailer from Twitter alone shows how proud they are of the show for being more inclusive and making a major statement within the fashion industry.
"This is the real world," Klum added. "Not everyone is, you know, runway figure or what the runway figure used to be. You have to dress real people, and real people come in different sizes: short, tall, more voluptuous, skinny. There is many of us, and so a real designer needs to know how to do that. So get with it."
Catch the new episodes every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and feel free to swoon over the clothes even more, especially now that there will be a silhouette for everyone.
