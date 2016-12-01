In Defense Of Having A Much Younger Boyfriend

My boyfriend has his own mind, wants, and needs. They may not be the same ones he’ll have in 10 years — Lord knows, mine weren’t final at 24 — but they were very much a part of his thought process when it came to our relationship growing and working out, and they still are.



Getting together, despite the the age gap, felt so natural, relaxed, and fun, and everything happened organically. My anxiety, which is usually sky-high when I get involved with a new guy, was barely detectable. I have no scientific proof of this being a result of my boyfriend's relative youth, but he’s the only man I’ve been in a relationship with who’s significantly younger than me — and this is the only relationship I’ve had that hasn’t caused me anxiety. If our age difference has had any major effect on our relationship, I’d say it’s only been positive thus far.



The major long-term concern for me is biological timing. While we’re still in the early days for our relationship, the topic of kids has come up (vaguely and in no certain terms), and my boyfriend is understanding of my eventual needs. He hasn’t bolted yet, so it seems like we’re on the same page.



Now, I’m not saying that every younger man is going to make a great boyfriend — just as not every older man makes a great partner. No relationship is guaranteed to work forever, no matter the age difference of those involved. I’m not even 100% sure about mine, but for now, my boyfriend and I work, because we’re both intelligent and like-minded in our values and politics, because the chemistry is there in spades, and because the desire to learn more about each other grows every day. The old adage “age is just a number” has never been truer for me than now, and I bet Klum feels the same way. No one seems to ask Penn or Thicke what it’s like to date a younger woman, and no one should be asking a woman that question about a younger man. It’s nearly 2017. Isn’t it time we finally stopped considering older woman/younger man romances so shocking?



Ultimately, the two people involved in a relationship are the only ones who should be concerned with the intricacies of it. Everyone else can keep their reactions and unsolicited opinions to themselves, and stand by for support when asked.



