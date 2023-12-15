The 6 Best Sex Subscription Boxes For Making Mail Time Extra Pleasurable

One of Cratejoy's most popular subscription boxes is the Mystery Pleasure Box. Available in five different gendered variations (boy solo, girl solo, boy/boy, girl/girl, and boy/girl) and filled with a unique array of sex toys and accessories picked out by industry experts. Its popularity speaks for itself — Mystery Pleasure box currently boasts a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and nearly 700 reviews, with raves like, "couldn't get better," and "[everything] I've been wanting, it's like they read my mind." Also included is a detailed description of each toy and what it retails for, so you can learn exactly how much you're saving each month. The couples boxes are where this subscription shines, though, with specific instructions and suggestions for how to best explore with each sexy item. Subscribers are also privy to some super exclusive and limited edition toys you can't get anywhere else — perfect for a sex toy aficionado or a couple ready to level up on their sex life.