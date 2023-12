The 6 Best Sex Subscription Boxes For Making Mail Time Extra Pleasurable

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.As professional shoppers, we understand the kind of joy that only comes with receiving a package in the mail. Nothing quite matches the high of seeing a hulking cardboard mass with your name on it taking up your doorway (except ripping it open to find out the contents inside). That's why we fully understand the appeal of subscription boxes. The frequent deliveries of your fav goodies can come monthly, quarterly, or yearly with a neat little surprise curated just for you and your interests — food subscription boxes perfect for holiday gifting beauty subscription boxes for sampling makeup goodies without having to purchase full sizes, and yes, even some of the adult variety.That's right: sex subscription boxes are a thing. And it turns out they have just as much variety as every other subscription box under the sun. There are ones carefully curated for couples of all genders, sexualities, and kinks. Want to try out anal sex toys? There's a box for that. Vulva-to-vulva stimulation? We've got strap-ons and harnesses a-plenty. What about new unique spanking paddles ? Hello, Kinkbox. Seasonal lingerie from reputable designers? Check! Whether you're on the hunt for some niche tantric sex toys to level up your already active sex life or wading into the waters of sexual pleasure for the first time, we think sex subscription boxes are an excellent (and cost-effective) way to sample a wide variety of products (and pleasurable sensations) to figure out which ones you like best.Ahead, discover the best sex subscription boxes for all kinds of shoppers — and take the thrill of opening packages to pleasurable new heights.