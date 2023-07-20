21 Best Fantasy Romances If You Love A Bit Of Spice With Your Dragons

ADVERTISEMENT
With countless books featuring falling in love with vampires, werewolves, faeries and angels, it seems none of us can get enough of supernatural romances.
There's just something about an all-powerful entity willing to burn down the world to keep you safe that's incredibly romantic and sexy.
After all, fantasy novels are a nice break from our otherwise droll realities, and who wouldn't enjoy a bit of *spice* and some dragons.
So if you're the type who willingly walks into faerie rings hoping a handsome, centuries-old prince will whisk you away, then discover a new romantasy read that will at least let you disappear in between the lines.