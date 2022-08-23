The Ultimate Book Bucket List: The 50 Best Books Of All Time

This is the first Stephen King book I ever read as a young girl. Apparently, King actually wrote this story for his daughter — and although it is written with children in mind, there is still a lot to love as an adult (and quite a lot of poisoning, death and violence for a ‘children’s’ book, too!). A kingdom is in turmoil after the death of a longstanding king, murdered by a terrifying poison. The king’s son must save the day — but first he must make an epic escape from his cell in the high tower.