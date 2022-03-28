For Chandran, it’s not surprising that the bond between the sisters feels different, because their circumstances are drastically unique to those of the Featherington’s and Bridgerton’s. For one thing, having grown up in India away from London society and being new to the world of balls and high society, they only really have each other. “There's only two of them, which means that there's a heightened level of intimacy there because you share more. They’re your one confidante,” Chandran says. “But,” she continues, “it also means that there's a heightened pressure; when you only have one outlet, they become your everything, and that comes with pros and cons.”