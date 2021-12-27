The Bridgerton Cast Just Announced When Season 2 Will Drop On Netflix

Christmas Day was Bridgerton's first birthday. Shonda Rhimes' game-changing show premiered on 25th December 2020, rewriting the rulebook of the somewhat stuffy (and overwhelmingly white) period drama genre and making us seriously obsessed with Regency London. It even served as inspiration for Regency-inspired baby names.
Sadly, Netflix didn't treat us to a surprise festive episode on Christmas Day this year, but Rhimes did announce when season two will premiere. Tweeting a video featuring various Bridgerton cast members including Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Jonathan Bailey (Viscount Bridgerton), she wrote: "Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!"
Advertisement
Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!🐝💜 @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/iCgth8MIUJ— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 25, 2021
"Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton," the cast members say one by one in the video. "It is customary, for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25th."
Back in September, Bridgerton gave us a first look at its new female lead, Kate Sharma, who is played by British actress Simone Ashley. You'll probably recognise her as Olivia from Sex Education. In the clip, Kate gives Bailey's Viscount Bridgerton a very eloquent dressing down after apparently hearing him talking disparagingly about women.
Rhimes has since teased that their evolving relationship will be a central storyline in season 2. "I think there’s a powerful, interesting, romantic couple at the heart of it," she told Variety in November. "They’re an incredibly interesting and exciting pair. I like to watch them."
She also reassured fans that the departure of Regé-Jean Page — who lit up season 1 as the Duke of Hastings — hasn't fundamentally changed her plan for the show based on Julia Quinn's bestselling books.
"Every season we’re telling a different romance story of a different couple,” Rhimes added. "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more."