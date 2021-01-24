These Bridgerton-Inspired Baby Names Are Tipped To Be Big

Baby name trends often reflect what's going on in pop culture, so it's no great surprise that Bridgerton-themed names are being tipped for popularity.
The acclaimed period drama is already sparking a Regencycore fashion trend. Now it's set to fuel a rise in Regency-style baby names, according to the website Bella Baby.
Some of these names have a classical quality – for example, Cressida, which is derived from a Greek word meaning gold, and Uriana, which means "the unknown" in the same language.
Others such as Simon, Daphne and Eloise are back in the spotlight because they're attached to characters from the hit Netflix series. Quinn makes the list because it's the surname of Julia Quinn, author of the original Bridgerton novels. Bridget appears too... for fairly obvious reasons.
Bridgerton has already been renewed for a second season, so the Regency baby name trend could well be built to last. Check out the Regency-themed names tipped for popularity below, and also take a look at our guide to Cottagecore baby names on the rise.
Anthony – a name of Latin origin meaning priceless one
Bridget – a name of Irish origin meaning strength or exalted one
Cressida – a name of Greek origin meaning gold
Daphne – a name of Greek origin meaning laurel or bay tree
Eloise – a name of French and English origin meaning healthy or wide
Francesca – a name of Italian origin meaning free man
Genevieve – a name of French origin meaning tribe woman
Hyacinth – a name of Greek origin meaning blue larkspur or precious stone
Isabel – a name of Spanish origin meaning pledged to God
Jeffrey – name of German and English origin meaning pledge of peace
Kitty – a name of English origin meaning pure
Lord – a name of English origin meaning loaf keeper
Marina – a name of Latin origin meaning from the sea
Nigel – a name of Irish origin meaning dark or black-haired
Oliver – a name of Latin origin meaning olive tree
Penelope – a name of Greek origin meaning weaver
Quinn – a name of Irish origin meaning intelligence or chief leader
Reginald – a name of English origin meaning counsel or power
Simon – a name of Hebrew origin meaning the listener
Thompson – a name of English origin meaning son of Tom
Uriana – a name of Greek origin meaning the unknown
Violet – a name of Latin origin meaning purple
William – a name of English origin meaning resolute protection