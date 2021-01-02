These Cottagecore Baby Names Are Predicted To Be Big In 2021

Baby name trends reflect the world around us and tend to have an aspirational quality to them. After all, no parent chooses a name that doesn't point to a bright future for their child.
With this in mind, it's not too surprising to see names which evoke the on-trend cottagecore aesthetic being tipped for popularity in 2021.
The cottagecore interior design and fashion trend became more popular than ever before in 2020 as staying home made us crave the cosy, the cluttered and the countrified over the sleeker designs of city life. Peaceful places to live became very much in-demand as we all tried to hunker down safely during the pandemic.
Advertisement
Leading baby name website Nameberry says that as all things cottagecore continue to enchant millennials in 2021, "vintage and ethereal names [will] rule for girls, while woodsy names [will be] hot for boys".
It says that names with a connection to nature will be especially on-trend, and tips the following cottagecore-themed names for popularity.
Bear
Clover
Faye
Fletcher
Flora
Jane
Maisie
Opal
River
Rowan
Silas
Wilder
Clover
Faye
Fletcher
Flora
Jane
Maisie
Opal
River
Rowan
Silas
Wilder
Nameberry also predicts that Billie Eilish's popularity will lead to a new wave of babies names Billie. The singer's middle names – Baird and Pirate – are also tipped for popularity, as is the name of her brother and co-writer: Finneas.
It also forecasts a popularity boost for names with a magical or mythical quality to them. Think Artemis, Lucifer and Kylo, as well as Persephone, Guinevere and Savita.
For further baby name inspiration, check out this list of the most popular baby names of 2020, which features some old favourites as well as names inspired by characters from TV shows including Normal People.