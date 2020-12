Also on the list is Lizzo, whose tiny bags “VOTE” ensembles , and more were 2020's style highlights. The look that trended most on Google, though, was one she wore while courtside at a Lakers game: a simple black, short-sleeved T-shirt dress — or so we thought. Upon the Lakers Girls’ performance of her song “Juice,” the Grammy-winner stood up and twerked to the song, revealing a cutout in the back of her dress that showed off a black thong. ( How very 2020 of her! ) The look sparked a debate online . In response, she addressed the critics in an Instagram live video: “Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m surrounded by love, and I just want to spread that love — and also spread these cheeks. And you know what? If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away. I promise.”