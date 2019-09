I Love Ugly Sneakers & I Don't Care What You Think

But back to "ugly" sneakers. When I look at Balenciaga's new Triple S', I immediately think of the scene from Crazy, Stupid, Love where Ryan Gosling throws Steve Carell's New Balance 407 over the railing at the mall. Still, I think they would look great with a cool pair of jeans and an oversized sweater. So why do so many people find "ugly" sneakers, well, ugly? Is it the color combinations? The thick, naked soles? The shoe laces or the many seams? I can only guess that it's a healthy combination of all of the above. "Ugly" sneakers are unbalanced, like an oblique image in a perfectly stylized room. They interfere with the overall picture.