17 Of Our Favourite New Season Chunky Trainers

For as long as I can remember, I've had a soft spot for shoes that most people, if they were being kind, would call "not beautiful". At school I was the proud wearer of Buffalo platforms (the six-inch kind) and camouflage Dunlop trainers; in secondary school I shuffled around in Adidas slides. When it comes to the visual assessment and aesthetic classification of my wardrobe, I almost have a metre-thick protective armour. My sharpest critic is myself, and it probably always will be.