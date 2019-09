17 Of Our Favourite New Season Chunky Trainers

So what's the allure for me? Man Repeller went as far as to assert in the analysis of 'Dad Sneakers,' as they are called in the US, help ground us in times of unrest — and that might just be the reason for their rise. I, however, feel like we are surrounded by so much false perfection that it's time to go back to the basics. I'm at a point now where I prefer something real to all of the selfies, acai bowls and minimalist apartments on Instagram. And perhaps that's why these shoes are so appealing...and enduring.