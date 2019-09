Milan Fashion Week Street Style Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Yes, fashion month is still happening. The 27 day test of fashion endurance has made it’s way to Milan, Italy. While Milan boasts our favourite shows in terms of craftsmanship, the hidden gem of Milan is the street style. It's the prime example of what can happen when quality and charm work in synergy. This season New York’s street style was colourful and clever, while London’s was classic (and dare we say, quieter than previous seasons?). Here in Milan, the street style is streamlined with sharp tailoring while still maintaining it’s whimsical details. The leather trenches come in Skittles bright colours and the intarsia sweaters come printed in something that your grandma and Miuccia Prada would approve of.