Milan Fashion Week Street Style Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

While some pieces are universal amongst the fashion crowd, the street style of Milan has inspired us to reconsider them in an oversaturated market. Not into plaid blazers? What about a blazer wrap dress hybrid in the cutest banana yellow. All khaki-d out? You'll want to rethink that come slide 8. Even after two weeks of doing the whole street-style-outfit-peacocking (on top of attending the shows) editors, influencers, show goers are still going strong in providing us with outfit inspiration that will extend far into 2019.