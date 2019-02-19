London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 kicked off yesterday with the likes of ASAI, Ashley Williams, Matty Bovan, and Ryan Lo, and the city's most stylish hit the streets donning their most eye-catching get-ups to mark the occasion.
While there's lots to look forward to this season — Ricardo Tisci will tackle that tricky second collection for Burberry, Fashion East will present the newest emerging talent, and Shrimps are debuting on schedule — there's inspiration aplenty to be found outside the shows, too.
Our main takes? Hair slides aren't going anywhere, so invest in a few pearly pieces; neutrals are here to stay, so explore rust, sand, and camel tones; and architectural heels are the way to put your best foot forward.