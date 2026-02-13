The Best New York Fashion Week Street Style Looks (So Far)
The streets of New York City are swelling with waves of fashion's finest, thanks to the New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 season. From front-row celebrities and models to media personalities and journalists, the fashion-obsessed are proudly showing off their outfits. From tons of layers, dramatic fur coats, statement hats, and tried-and-true boots, bundling up has never looked so chic.
Photographer Flordalis Espinal shot her favorite looks and hairstyles from Day 1 of NYFW, capturing the joy and style across the city. Outside of the Coach, Cinq à Sept, and Collina Strada runways, see the best street style looks (so far) ahead.