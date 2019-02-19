Story from Fashion

The Best Street Style Looks From London Fashion Week

Georgia Murray
Photographed by Asia Typek
London Fashion Week AW19 kicked off on Friday, and the city's most stylish hit the streets, donning their most eye-catching get-ups to mark the occasion.
While there's been some stellar collections this season – Matty Bovan, Halpern, Mary Katrantzou, Ashley Williams, Alexachung, Rejina Pyo – there's inspiration aplenty to be found outside the shows, too.
Our main take-outs? Hair slides aren't going anywhere, so invest in a few pearly pieces; neutrals are here to stay, so explore rust, sand and camel tones; and put your best foot forward in an architectural heel.
