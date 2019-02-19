London Fashion Week AW19 kicked off on Friday, and the city's most stylish hit the streets, donning their most eye-catching get-ups to mark the occasion.
While there's been some stellar collections this season – Matty Bovan, Halpern, Mary Katrantzou, Ashley Williams, Alexachung, Rejina Pyo – there's inspiration aplenty to be found outside the shows, too.
Our main take-outs? Hair slides aren't going anywhere, so invest in a few pearly pieces; neutrals are here to stay, so explore rust, sand and camel tones; and put your best foot forward in an architectural heel.