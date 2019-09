If you were a child or teen of the '90s there's a very good chance that at one point in your life you were seen wearing those tiny butterfly hair clips. Now, two decades later, this beloved trend is making a comeback and barrettes and hair clips have started popping up on the heads of your favorite Instagrammers (we see you, Alyssa !) and fashion people. But instead of running to Claire's like you did in the past to restock on clips (a moment of silence for all of the hair ties, bobby pins, and hair accessories that went missing in the world — they are lost but not forgotten) you can now head to your favorite fashion destinations to get in on the barrette revival.