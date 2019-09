If You're Sick Of Summer Pastels, This Trend Is For You

While temperatures stay this high, we can’t imagine reaching for knitwear or a coat ever again, but you'll find a slew of contemporary cuts and characterful shades that look great right now, but will see you through to autumn, too. "There is a richness and depth to these shades as well as a certain raw, natural quality," Hazel Catterall , head of womenswear at Harvey Nichols tells Refinery29. "Earthy tones are so wearable for those cold winter days, so I think it’s the perfect colour palette for next season." Coco agrees: "I think we often gravitate towards a certain level of practicality after a period of more frivolous summer purchases," she says. "Opting for earthy tones is a way of heading back to base level from which we can start to consider our autumn wardrobe requirements."