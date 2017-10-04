Some trends are born on the catwalk and some are born on the streets. This season's look led by street stylers, models and editors alike? Head-to-toe red.
Back in August, we tipped the colour to be the shade of autumn, thanks to everyone from Dior to Balenciaga via Valentino and Ashish featuring red in their AW17 collections. After the February shows, Instagram followed suit, with Freja Wewer, Emili Sindlev, Reese Blutstein and Jeanne Damas all donning the colour. So what's changed between then and now? Rather than pairing a red blazer with your blue jeans, or choosing a red bag to complete your get-up, girls on the street have made it clear: it's time to go all-in and colour block from head to toe.
Not sure where to start? The street style in New York, London, Milan and Paris this SS18 is all the inspiration you need. Go all-out with a red maxi dress and boots or mix prints, shades and fabrics for a patchwork of the timeless colour. Much like lipstick, there's a red to suit everyone, whether you're more burgundy (go for plush velvets) or pillar box (grab a scene-stealing suit).
This season, go bold or go home. Click through to see our favourite styling tips, straight from the streets of fashion month.