After a whirlwind month of shows, it's now the final stretch of the SS18 catwalks in the chic city of Paris. With the most important French fashion houses bringing things to a close, Maria Grazia Chiuri kicked things off with her latest feminist offering at Dior.
The fashion pack also waited with bated breath for the debuts of three newly appointed designers, namely Clare Waight-Keller (formerly of Chloé) at Givenchy, Natacha Ramsay-Levi (formerly at Louis Vuitton) at Chloé, and Olivier Lapidus at Lanvin. We don't blame you if you can't quite keep up...
We're also excited to see Karl Lagerfeld's immersive set at Chanel, not to mention the latest collections from Miu Miu, Céline, Balenciaga, Acne et al. But before we get distracted by what's happening on the catwalks, click ahead to see our favourite looks from the front row regulars and biggest street style stars.