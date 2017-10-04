Everyone In Paris Is Wearing A Leather Beret

Day one of the Paris shows included Dior, and oh did people commit to showing Maria Grazia Chiuri some love! The designer's maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline was spotted in at least four different versions — truly there's one for every mood! And we haven't even gotten into the whole black beret thing. When we saw them go down the runway last season, we were intrigued. But after spotting it on so many women outside the shows, well, it's status has officially been upgraded to need now. As for the rest of the looks? It's quintessential French-girl style at its finest filled with all the most covetable vetements around. (And no, we're not just talking about pieces by Demna Gvasalia).