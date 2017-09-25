As the fashion pack moves onto the final stretch of Fashion Month in Paris, we're looking back at the best looks during the Milan shows. MFW SS18 proved to be unforgettable, courtesy of Versace's once-in-a-lifetime fashion moment, where the Supers (as in the original and the best models, Naomi, Claudia, Cindy et al) were reunited on the catwalk to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Gianni's death.
Alessandro Michele provided the first memorable moment of the week with his latest offering at Gucci – another maximalist and eclectic collection, drawing on disparate influences including Elton John, ice skating costumes and '80s tracksuits. And of course, the street style stars bowed down to reigning king Michele in Milan with countless Gucci ensembles.
While London brings the irreverence and raw energy, Milan is a markedly more polished affair – click on for our roundup of the best looks.