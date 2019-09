As the fashion pack moves onto the final stretch of Fashion Month in Paris, we're looking back at the best looks during the Milan shows. MFW SS18 proved to be unforgettable, courtesy of Versace's once-in-a-lifetime fashion moment , where the Supers (as in the original and the best models, Naomi, Claudia, Cindy et al) were reunited on the catwalk to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Gianni's death.