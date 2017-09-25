Milan Fashion Week Street Style Is 90% Gucci

Scrolling through hundreds of street style photos will never get boring. Why? Because each season, and really, each city, has such a distinct aesthetic. New York keeps things cool and casual — hoodies with pleated skirts, tulle dresses with beat-up sneakers, a satin blouse with some high-waisted mom jeans. London, too, knows how to mix the high-low: Topshop with J.W. Anderson, H&M with Rejina Pyo, Zara with Erdem. It's all about balance. But when it comes to Milan, well, there's no sweatpants in sight. That's right: In Italy, they're not afraid to get fancy.
Despite the cyclical nature of trends, the street style at Milan Fashion Week this season, once again, is packed with items that are so recognizably Gucci. Trousers with the brand's iconic red and green stripe, embellished loafers, and pussy-bow adorned dresses reminded us that in some cities, one label can reign supreme. And in Milan, Alessandro Michele seems to be the undisputed king of dressing both on- and off-the-runway