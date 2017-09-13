Over 10 years since street style officially became a thing, dressing for Fashion Week has become an art: It's the art of looking elevated, while still looking like yourself. It's the art of dressing up, but also dressing for the throws of New York City's public transportation system, cobblestone streets, and often-unpredictable temperatures. It's about knowing what looks best in candid photos (hey, you gotta play up the proportions you've been given), looking up-to-date but not try-hard, and mixing and matching just so. It's also about being prepared for when that shoe you thought was comfy gives you blisters, and when that sweater you thought wasn't too itchy, well, is.
With the right styled/unstyled, high/low mix, everyone has the potential to nail just the right balance — and we were impressed by the amount of showgoers who really have the whole street style thing down pat. Ahead are the ones who made it look easy, because speaking from experience, it's not as easy as it looks.