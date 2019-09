Our 2,821 Favorite Street Style Photos Ever

As the editors’ stars grew, a formula developed — Do you have access to the latest fashions? Are you able to walk across cobblestones while wearing vertiginous shoes? Can you travel to fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris? For those able to answer yes to all of the above, a new career — “street style star” — was born. These mostly young women would parade up and down the sidewalk, the avenue, the Tuileries in their freshest outfits, preening and “ peacocking ” for the cameras — whether they ever set foot inside the venue and witnessed the fashion show was beside the point. Eventually, they too would become household names, be re-christened as #influencers, sit front row at the shows, and go on to make an extremely comfortable living out of posting pictures of themselves wearing the latest designer clothes on their blogs and, later on, their Instagram accounts. Some would even become fashion editors themselves.