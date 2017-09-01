Our 2,821 Favorite Street Style Photos Ever

It’s hard to believe that there was a time when stylists and editors were anonymous. The standard person didn’t know such a job existed, or what it entailed; if you were a fashion obsessive, you may have recognized certain names — Melanie Ward, perhaps Camilla Nickerson — but it would’ve taken a lot of sleuthing to figure out what they looked like (especially in the pre-internet age). But street style was the perfect symbiotic relationship between fans and editors, an exercise that everyone, whether they were interested in fashion or not, could get involved in. For fashion fans, it was a chance to see how their favorite creators dressed, and how those shoes that had just walked down the runway would look like “in real life.” For those who thought fashion was “silly,” it was a chance to look at just how outrageous its participants dressed.