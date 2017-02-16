Not Even A Blizzard Could Stop New York Fashion Week Street Style

You know it's Fashion Week when the New York forecast calls for extreme weather conditions. And, sure enough, right as the first presentation was set to begin, show goers were met with nearly a foot of snow — by no means an ideal dressing forecast. But, the industry is resilient (or, at least, deeply committed to a good outfit moment), and it rallied to beat the conditions and offer creative — if bundled — solutions to winter style. The outerwear inspiration was abundant, as were all the ways to layer over and under dresses, pants, and the like.