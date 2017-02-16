Not Even A Blizzard Could Stop New York Fashion Week Street Style

You know it's Fashion Week when the New York forecast calls for extreme weather conditions. And, sure enough, right as the first presentation was set to begin, show goers were met with nearly a foot of snow — by no means an ideal dressing forecast. But, the industry is resilient (or, at least, deeply committed to a good outfit moment), and it rallied to beat the conditions and offer creative — if bundled — solutions to winter style. The outerwear inspiration was abundant, as were all the ways to layer over and under dresses, pants, and the like.
If you've ever felt tempted to cancel brunch plans on friends because there was a chance of rain, these street style stars will make you reconsider. After all, not only did they brave the Manhattan wind tunnels to make it to each show, but some even did it in heels. Ahead, see the best (and most seasonally appropriate) looks this year. If you didn't think puffer coats, snow boots, or sweaters upon sweaters could look good, allow these women to convince you otherwise.