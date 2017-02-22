At New York Fashion Week, the style set braved blizzards and a snow-covered backdrop. But once we touched down in London, we were welcomed with significantly warmer temperatures and the sun making a rare February appearance. But just how did fashion editors, social media stars, and models fare with the sudden switch from winter wardrobe to spring styling? Pretty damn well.
What LFW brought was a fresh dose of irreverence and playful dressing, with patent leather pants, oversized blazers (shoulder pads very much included), and lots of frayed hems (Marques'Almeida, the label behind the denim fab, is, of course, London-based). Other homegrown brands popped up quite a bit, with Christopher Kane dresses, J.W. Anderson bags, and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes spotted frequently on the streets.
The scene was, as usual, that laid-back cool we come to expect from the city: The idea that you can style a fancy coat with sneakers, that you don't need to shy away from neon colors, and that mixing weird, weird patterns is highly encouraged. And, if you ask us, that's just the kind of style inspiration we're looking for.