New York Fashion Week just wouldn't be NYFW if it wasn't set to the backdrop of extreme weather conditions. Sure enough, before the start of the first presentation, show-goers were met with nearly a foot of snow. But, the industry is resilient (or deeply committed to a look, at least), and it rallied to beat the cold and offer creative and cosy solutions to winter style. If the prediction of the UK's coming -18 degrees is worrying you, look no further. From puffers to bovver boots via shearling and multiple layers, here are the best ways to beat the snow, hail, and just about anything else winter could throw at you.