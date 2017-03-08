No City Does Street Style Quite Like Paris

Let it be known that style stops for nothing — not even days upon days of pouring rain. So when weather conditions in Paris, the final stop on the international whirlwind known as Fashion Month, are, for lack of a better word, dismal, dressing the part can be quite the challenge. Considering how much the industry loves a good non-waterproof fabric (leather, faux-fur, snakeskin), creating a look that's all-parts practical and all-parts chic takes innovation, creativity, and some professional styling prowess. Is it an easy feat? No. But the street style savants in Paris, of course, make it look oh so simple.