No City Does Street Style Quite Like Paris

Let it be known that style stops for nothing — not even days upon days of pouring rain. So when weather conditions in Paris, the final stop on the international whirlwind known as Fashion Month, are, for lack of a better word, dismal, dressing the part can be quite the challenge. Considering how much the industry loves a good non-waterproof fabric (leather, faux-fur, snakeskin), creating a look that's all-parts practical and all-parts chic takes innovation, creativity, and some professional styling prowess. Is it an easy feat? No. But the street style savants in Paris, of course, make it look oh so simple.
From the coolest crew-neck sweatshirt (shout-out, Gucci!), to statement outerwear, to It bags that have the power to make even the simplest of outfits feel eye-catching, see how the Paris Fashion Week crowd turns plain and classic into too-cool-for-school.