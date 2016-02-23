London Street Style That Just Oozes Cool

London's weather is notoriously gray and dreary. London's fashion scene, on the other hand, is consistently anything but. While cities like New York and Paris are often filled with all-black-everything outfits and a less-is-more approach to style, London is the place where Fashion Month show-goers look like they genuinely have fun getting dressed in the morning.



And, despite the outrageously colorful and out-of-the-box pieces spotted on the streets, somehow, it rarely comes off as trying too hard. And that's the kind of sartorial cool we aspire to: the kind that pairs a checkered suit with beat-up Converse, a hoodie with super-flares, a dramatic full skirt with a Mets tee, and pulls it off like it was a no-brainer. Click through to get your bi-annual British invasion, and don't be surprised if you find yourself dressing like Alexa Chung for the rest of this week.