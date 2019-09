It Was 2009's Blogger-Gate All Over Again, But This Time, With Cameron Dallas

Though it's hard to imagine a time when more people read magazines than read articles on their phones, bloggers were still making pennies off banner ads (instead of millions in sponsored content), and cameraphones weren't good enough to take a runway pic, that was the case in 2009 when Dolce & Gabbana put fashion bloggers in the front row. As a sign of how nascent the medium was, the group representing fashion media's new gen was varied, including street style photographers Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist and Tommy Ton of Jak & Jil, as well as lifestyle blogger Garance Doré and personal style blogger Bryan Boy. It seems as silly now to consider all those names in the same breath (it'd be like saying Megyn Kelly and Shonda Rhymes work in the same industry), but it was still a bold move at the time, judging by how many people were upset that four front row seats had been taken up by people who hadn't been climbing up the ladders at their respective companies for the past two dozens years. Schuman, too, was wary of whether or not the spectacle was a sign of things to come, or just a false alliance in the name of "modernity.""Even though I think it was very nice, I totally think it was just a media ploy for them to try and say, 'we believe in blogs now,’” he told a group in Sydney in 2009. "But, you know what? I will believe it if they still have three or four independent bloggers in the front row for the next three or four seasons."