Dolce & Gabbana's New Family-Themed Capsule Line Includes Same-Sex Couples

Dolce & Gabbana's designing duo, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, have come under fire over their views on what constitutes as a "traditional family" in the past (specifically, gay couples starting families). So you might be surprised to learn that the brand has a new collection of accessories on the docket which celebrates families in a diverse, inclusive manner.Gabbana shared a series of images on Instagram yesterday, tagged #DGfamily. The snaps show a range of T-shirts and Dauphine handbags featuring a diverse set of families, including same-sex couples and their children. The items portray cartoon depictions of two parental figures holding (and surrounded by) young children. The Guardian notes that while little is known about the timing and availability of the collection, the issue is currently a particularly hot topic of conversation in the designers' home base, Italy, where politicians are set to vote on a bill that may recognize same-sex civil unions and permit legal adoption.Dolce & Gabbana reps did not comment on the collection.