How French Girls Do Street Style For Fashion Week

By the last leg of Fashion Month (a.k.a. the holy grail that is Paris Fashion Week), you’d think showgoers would be fresh out of outfit ideas, fleeing discomfort for, well, anything more soothing, and re-wearing clothing like it’s their job. Anywhere else in the world that might be the case. But when one’s schedule is filled with the likes of Chanel, Dior, Vuitton, and so much more, the final stretch is more like a sartorial sprint than a cool-down.



This season in Paris, the mix of varying personal styles was unrivaled: There were your tweed-toting Karl Lagerfeld loyalists; your new-age Vetements fans, clad in extra-long-sleeved hoodies; your on-trend followers, wearing the latest Gucci accessories. And though the crowds differed depending on the show and location, it was clear that people were pulling out all the stops when it came to getting dressed. Click through to get your final dose of street style until September. Go big or go home, right?



