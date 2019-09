This Tote Says What We're All Thinking

Come Fashion Month (remember, September is only weeks away), we can almost guarantee that politics will, yet again, have its place on-and-off-the-runways. We expect to see designers tackle the issues they care about most, show attendees use their street style moments to make a statement (see Shiona Turini's Pyer Moss T-shirt emblazoned with the names of Black men killed by police brutality), and editors turn their public platforms into a call for political action . And we have a feeling this bag, courtesy of Raf Simons’ fall 2017 collection, will be at the center of many street style photographs, furthering the conversation about the relationship between our political leanings, and how they're reflected through what we wear.